NOTES: Frost sidestepped a question about how many of his players have received the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m not comfortable yet with how many I perceive are vaccinated,” he said. “I think vaccinations are the best way for us to have an uninterrupted season, so we’re going to do our best to educate the guys and and try to improve.” ... LB Will Honas, the Huskers’ second-leading tackler in 2020, probably won’t be available this season because of an undisclosed spring injury. ... TE Thomas Fidone, one of the top players in the 2021 recruiting class, is expected to play late in the season after injuring a knee in the spring.