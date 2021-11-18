This will be Gregory’s second game in charge at Washington. He stepped in last weekend in a 35-30 loss to Arizona State as Lake served his suspension for swatting at and then shoving one of his players during a loss to Oregon. The incident only added to the heat on Lake during a swift fall for a team that began the season ranked in the AP Top 25 before losing to Montana of the FCS ranks. Lake went 7-6 in the 13 games he coached.