Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed by four late in the third quarter. Chad Ryland’s 28-yard field goal cut the deficit to 21-20 with 13 seconds left in the period. Hutchinson’s 29-yard pass to Quian Williams made it 26-21 and the two-point attempt failed.

LeVante Bellamy scored on an 8-yard TD run to give the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) a 27-26 lead with 1:56 left in the game. Western Michigan failed on its two-point conversion attempt.

Bellamy ran 28 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.

