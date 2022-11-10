Hyatt, Spencer spark Rutgers past Sacred Heart 88-50

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Aundre Hyatt scored a career-high 19 points and Cam Spencer added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Rutgers walloped Sacred Heart 88-50 Thursday to win its second straight game to start the season.
Hyatt scored seven points in the first four minutes of the game to get Rutgers off to a 12-7 lead and Spencer had 10 points in the first seven minutes to push the lead to 12 points, 19-7. The Scarlet Knights rolled to a 21-point advantage by intermission, 46-25.
Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots as the Scarlet Knights shot a crisp 31 of 60 from the field (51.7%), hitting 7 of 17 from beyond the arc.
Raheem Solomon led Sacred Heart (1-1) with 14 points and Nico Galette added 10 points and three steals. The Pioneers shot 39.6% from the field (21 of 53), including 5 of 19 from distance.
Rutgers plays host to UMass Lowell Saturday.
Sacred Heart plays its home opener Sunday when it hosts Columbia.
