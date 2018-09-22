NEW YORK — Jacob Dolegala threw for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Grant Ibeh’s interception return for a touchdown sealed Central Connecticut’s 24-13 defeat of Fordham Saturday.

CCSU (2-2) built a 17-0 lead in the first half after a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. DJ Exilhomme blocked a Fordham punt with 59 seconds left in the half, and Dolegala found tight end Arthur Gilmore in the end zone four plays later for a 17-6 lead at the break.

The Rams (0-4) covered 70 yards in less than three minutes to open the second half, tightening it to 17-13 when Zach Davis ran for a 25-yard TD. Fordham forced a punt on the next series, regaining possession at the 17. Tim DeMorat’s first-down pass to the left flat was high, and Ibeh out-jumped the intended receiver for the interception, juggling the ball as he sprinted down the sideline for the TD.

Chris Tinkham led three Blue Devils into the backfield to sack DeMorat on fourth-and-12 to end the game. DeMorat was sacked five times.

