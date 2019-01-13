TEMPE, Ariz. — Kianna Ibis made 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 26 points and Reili Richardson hit 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left to help No. 19 Arizona State beat 24th-ranked California 62-61 on Sunday.

Ibis made shot 9 of 12 from the field and hit all her four free-throw attempts.

Arizona State (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) took its biggest lead when Ibis made a layup to open the fourth quarter and make it 54-48. McKenzie Forbes answered with a 3 before Anigwe scored Cal’s last 10 points in a 13-5 run that gave the Golden Bears a 61-59 lead with a minute left. Ibis hit two free throws and, after a Cal turnover, Richardson’s foul shot capped the scoring. Anigwe and Asha Thomas each missed potential winning shots before the buzzer.

Anigwe was just 5-of-17 shooting but finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds — her 16th consecutive game, dating to last season, with a double-double — and Jaelyn Brown scored 11 for Cal (10-5, 1-3). The Golden Bears opened the season with nine straight wins but have lost five of their last six.

The teams combine to make just four of their last 21 shots.

