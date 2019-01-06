BOULDER, Colo. — Kianna Ibis scored 27 points and No. 22 Arizona State opened the fourth quarter with 13 consecutive points to overcome Colorado 76-70 on Sunday.

Ibis had a bucket at the end of the third quarter to get the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) within two of the Buffaloes then ASU went on its run to lead 64-53 with 5:18 remaining. The Buffaloes rallied within two with 52 seconds left but Ibis made four free throws and Kiara Russell two to seal the win.

Ibis finished 10-of-18 shooting and had a game-high seven rebounds.

Kennedy Leonard scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half and passed Tracy Tripp for 10th on Colorado’s career scoring list with 1,580. Quinessa Caylao-Do added 15 points, Alexis Robinson 13 and Annika Jank 11. The Buffaloes (10-4, 0-3) have lost three straight.

Colorado led after each of the first three quarters but there were 11 lead changes and 16 ties in the game.

