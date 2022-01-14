The Vandals are 0-4 in Big Sky play. Idaho averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when winning the turnover battle.
The Bengals and Vandals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 10.3 points. Robert Ford III is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.
Trevante Anderson is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Vandals. Mikey Dixon is averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69 points per game.
Vandals: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.