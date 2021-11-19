Petrino’s best season came in 2016, when the Vandals went 9-4 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Colorado State. Petrino was the Sun Belt Conference coach of the year that season, but the Vandals have struggled badly since reclassifying to the FCS level and rejoining the Big Sky.
Idaho is just 14-25 and 10-19 in conference play since dropping down a division. The Vandals are 3-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play this season heading into Saturday’s finale against Idaho State.
“I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said in a statement.