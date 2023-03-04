Northern Arizona plays in Big Sky Tournament against the Idaho

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Vandals (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-13 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -4.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks face the Idaho Vandals in the Big Sky Tournament. The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky games is 5-13, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference games. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 4.5.

The Vandals’ record in Big Sky play is 4-14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 17.3 points. Xavier Fuller is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Isaac Jones is averaging 19.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

