Idaho opens doors free to all in 52-43 loss to Bakersfield

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaleb Higgins scored 18 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Idaho 52-43 on Wednesday night as the Idaho campus mourned the loss of four students murdered over the weekend.
Higgins was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Roadrunners (2-1). Ivan Reynolds scored 10 points while going 3 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Modestas Kancleris recorded seven points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.
Isaac Jones finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Vandals (1-3). Divant’e Moffitt added 10 points and four assists for Idaho. In addition, Terren Frank finished with nine points and six rebounds.
