Idaho plays Northern Colorado on 3-game home skid

Northern Colorado Bears (10-16, 5-9 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-17, 3-10 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Northern Colorado looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Vandals are 5-8 in home games. Idaho is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record. The Bears are 5-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Knecht averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Knecht is scoring 19.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

