Idaho plays Pacific (CA) following Moffitt's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Vandals (1-5) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-3) Stockton, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Divant’e Moffitt scored 22 points in Idaho’s 82-71 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Tigers are 0-2 on their home court. Pacific (CA) ranks third in the WCC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Ivy-Curry averaging 6.7.

The Vandals have gone 0-3 away from home. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 27.2 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy-Curry is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Pacific (CA).

Jones is averaging 18 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 16.0 points for Idaho.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article