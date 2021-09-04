Jordan threw for 161 yards on 7-of-12 passing and rushed for 61 yards including a 21-yard score. Mike Beaudry also saw time at quarterback and was 10 of 15 with 116 yards while rushing for 47. Hayden Hatten had 106 yards receiving including a 71-yard touchdown from Jordan. Johnson rushed for 87 yards including a 37-yard touchdown. All three of his rushing touchdowns came in the first half.
The score was 40-0 at halftime after the Vandals held the Clan to minus-4 yards offense.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25