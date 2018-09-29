POCATELLO, Idaho — James Madison, Ty Flanagan and Tanner Gueller each ran for two touchdowns and Idaho State ran for 315 yards in a 56-42 romp over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

The two teams played to a 7-all tie at the end of the first quarter before Idaho State (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky) broke it open with four touchdowns in the second and led 35-14 at halftime. Gueller threw an 8-yard score to Austin Campbell, Madison had a 51-yard TD run, Flanagan ran for a 3-yard score and Kainoa Fuiava recovered a fumble and ran it in from 9-yards out.

Madison ran 19 times for 146 yards, Flanagan rushed for 86 yards and Gueller, who threw for 179 yards, had 84 rushing.

The Lumberjacks turned it over four times and were 8 for 22 converting third down. Daniel Bridge-Gadd threw for 313 yards and touchdowns and Cory Young scored two touchdowns rushing for Northern Arizona (2-3, 1-1).

