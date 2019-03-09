POCATELLO, Idaho — Kelvin Jones scored seven points in the final three minutes to lift Idaho State past Idaho, 70-68, in the Big Sky Conference regular season finale Saturday night.

Idaho State advances to the Big Sky Conference Tournament as the No. 10 seed and will play a first-round game Wednesday. Idaho is the No. 11 seed and will also play Wednesday.

Idaho State (11-18, 7-13) was down by nine points at intermission and trailed by 16 points, 51-35 after Jared Rodriguez scored at the basket for the Vandals with 16:17 left in the game. The Bengals ran off 10 straight points to cut the deficit to six and tied the game at 65-65 with 2:53 left when Jones hit two free throws. After trading baskets, Jones put Idaho State on top for good with two more free throws with just over a minute to play.

Idaho scored 45 first-half points to take a 11-point lead but managed to score just 23 second-half points.

Jones finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the Idaho State bench and Balint Mocsan added another 13.

Trevon Allen scored 20 points to lead Idaho (5-26, 2-18). Rodriguez added 14.

