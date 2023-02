POCATELLO, Idaho — Brock Mackenzie had 28 points and Idaho State knocked off Big Sky Conference-leader Eastern Washington 71-63 on Saturday night, ending the Eagles’ 18-game winning streak.

Mackenzie added five rebounds for the Bengals (11-19, 8-9 Big Sky Conference). Maleek Arington scored 10 points and added four steals.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (22-8, 16-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Eastern Washington also got 10 points, six rebounds and six assists from Angelo Allegri. Deon Stroud also had nine points.