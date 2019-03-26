POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State will not renew the contract of men’s basketball coach Bill Evans after it expires in May.

Bengals athletic director Pauline Thiros made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Evans spent seven seasons in Pocatello, going 71-141, including 46-83 in Big Sky play.

He was the Big Sky coach of the year in 2015-16 after the Bengals went 16-15, but they followed with four straight losing seasons.

Idaho State went 11-19 in 2018-19 and finished 10th in the 11-team league at 7-13. The Bengals lost in the opening round of the Big Sky tournament to Southern Utah.

Evans previously spent 16 years as Southern Utah’s head coach and was an assistant at Montana for four years before being hired at Idaho State in 2012.

