POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University is investigating allegations of physical abuse and inappropriate communication by its football coaches.

Idaho State safety Jayson Miller filed a formal complaint with the university on Nov. 14. Miller claims head coach Rob Phenicie twice hammer-punched his shoulder and assistant coach Jay Staggs sent Miller and other players inappropriate text messages.

The university issued a release Tuesday about Miller’s complaint that outlined his allegations in detail.

Idaho State removed Staggs from his position as a result of the school’s investigation into Miller’s complaint. Staggs had subsequently been hired as an assistant at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. However, Carroll College issued a release Tuesday saying Staggs was no longer employed by the school.

University officials say no action has been taken against Phenicie while the investigation is ongoing.

