Idaho State hosts Eastern Washington following Jones' 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (22-7, 16-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -6; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Casey Jones scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 89-82 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 6-7 at home. Idaho State is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 16-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jones is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article