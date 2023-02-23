Idaho State hosts Idaho after Jones' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Vandals (10-18, 4-11 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-19, 6-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -3.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Idaho State Bengals after Isaac Jones scored 22 points in Idaho’s 72-50 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 5-7 in home games. Idaho State gives up 70.9 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Vandals are 4-11 in Big Sky play. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 28.0 rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jones is averaging 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

