SENIOR STUDS: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Jared Samuelson have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 68 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pridgett has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
WINNING WHEN: Montana is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Grizzlies are 13-13 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.
FLOOR SPACING: Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 36.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 11 over his past five games.
BALL SECURITY: Idaho State’s offense has turned the ball over 13.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.7 turnovers over its last three games.
___
___
