Eastern Washington (12-17, 10-8) vs. Idaho State (10-17, 6-12)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington goes for the season sweep over Idaho State after winning the previous matchup in Cheney. The teams last played each other on Dec. 31, when the Eagles outshot Idaho State from the field 46.4 percent to 41.5 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a 65-55 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Brandon Boyd is averaging 15 points to lead the way for the Bengals. Complementing Boyd is Balint Mocsan, who is putting up 11.7 points per game. The Eagles are led by Jesse Hunt, who is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JESSE: Hunt has connected on 44.7 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Washington is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Idaho State is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Bengals are 5-17 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

