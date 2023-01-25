Idaho State visits Eastern Washington after Erikstrup's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 4-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 79-76 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 6.0.

The Bengals are 4-3 against conference opponents. Idaho State has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Brayden Parker is averaging 10.5 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

