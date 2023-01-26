Idaho State visits Eastern Washington following Erikstrup's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 4-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -10; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 79-76 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky scoring 75.7 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Bengals are 4-3 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelo Allegri is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Brayden Parker is averaging 10.5 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

