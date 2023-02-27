Idaho State visits Northern Colorado after Knecht's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (11-19, 8-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-19, 5-12 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -6; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Dalton Knecht scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-82 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 5-7 on their home court. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Knecht averaging 6.6.

The Bengals are 8-9 against conference opponents. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Advertisement

Brock Mackenzie is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article