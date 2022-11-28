Idaho State visits UMKC after Tomley's 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Miguel Tomley scored 32 points in Idaho State’s 81-77 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Kangaroos are 1-2 in home games. UMKC is the top team in the Summit in team defense, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Bengals are 0-4 on the road. Idaho State is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UMKC.

Tomley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.6 points for Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

