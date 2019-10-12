Struck, 23 of 41, threw TD passes of 3, 6, 27 and 73 yards, respectively, to Austin Campbell, Mitch Gueller, Michael Dean and Tanner Conner. The go-ahead was a pinpoint strike to Gueller over two defenders at the back edge of the end zone.

AD

Gueller needed 41 yards to become the all-time leader for career receiving yards. He finished with 115, including a 39-yarder that put him over the top.

Nate Ketteringham was 33 of 56 for 360 yards with a pair of TDs and two interceptions for the Fighting Hawks (3-3). North Dakota was out-gained 213-92 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD