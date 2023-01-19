Idaho takes on Northern Arizona after Moffitt's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-14, 1-5 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -4.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Divant’e Moffitt scored 32 points in Idaho’s 74-70 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-3 at home. Northern Arizona is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Vandals are 1-5 in Big Sky play. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 12.8 assists per game led by Moffitt averaging 5.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Yusef Salih averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Moffitt is averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

