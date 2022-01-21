The Hornets are 1-5 in conference play. Sacramento State ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 32.7% from downtown. Chris Holley leads the Hornets shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.
The Vandals and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Rashad Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.
Bryce Fowler is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.
Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.