Idaho Vandals play the UC Riverside Highlanders on 3-game win streak

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-3) at Idaho Vandals (4-5) Moscow; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -5.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Idaho is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Vandals take on UC Riverside. The Vandals have gone 3-2 at home. Idaho has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders are 1-3 on the road. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 16.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 53.0% for Idaho.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 18.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

