Idaho visits Cal Poly after Jones' 25-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3)
San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -8; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho’s 81-71 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.
Cal Poly went 4-7 at home a season ago while going 7-21 overall. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 15.9 from deep.
Idaho finished 6-14 in Big Sky action and 1-12 on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.