Idaho visits CSU Northridge following Ford's 31-point game

Idaho Vandals (5-6) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-7) Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Dominique Ford scored 31 points in Idaho’s 125-51 victory over the Northwest Indian Eagles. The Matadors are 2-1 on their home court. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West scoring 68.1 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Vandals are 1-3 on the road. Idaho leads the Big Sky shooting 39.5% from deep. RJ Walker leads the Vandals shooting 77.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.8 points for CSU Northridge.

Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 17 points and 5.4 assists for the Vandals. Isaac Jones is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

