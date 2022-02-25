The Vandals are 5-12 in conference games. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 4.6.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won 87-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Bodie Hume led the Bears with 25 points, and Mikey Dixon led the Vandals with 22 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Kountz is averaging 20.4 points for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
Dixon is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Vandals. Trevante Anderson is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.
Vandals: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.