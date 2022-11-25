Idaho visits Pacific (CA) following Moffitt's 22-point performance

Idaho Vandals (1-5) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-3)
The Vandals have gone 0-3 away from home. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Hatten averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 17.8 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56.1% for Pacific (CA).
Isaac Jones is shooting 75.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 16.0 points for Idaho.
