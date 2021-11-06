Elisha Cummings added another 99 yards rushing for the Vandals (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky Conference) and Terez Traynor had 90 yards receiving. Mike Beaudry threw for 217 yards but was intercepted twice.
Justin Miller threw for 301 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds (1-8, 0-7), who have lost seven straight. They will be home to Weber State next Saturday, their final Big Sky game before departing to the Western Athletic Conference.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25