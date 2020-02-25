Tulane scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Teshaun Hightower had 19 points for the Green Wave (12-16, 4-12). K.J. Lawson added 10 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points.
The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Tulsa defeated Tulane 67-54 on Jan. 18. Tulsa plays Central Florida at home on Saturday. Tulane takes on Memphis at home on Saturday.
