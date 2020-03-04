The conference-leading Golden Hurricane (21-9, 13-4), won their fourth straight game and have a half-game on No. 21 Houston. Jeriah Horne added seven rebounds and five points.
The Owls (14-16, 6-11) have lost four straight games. Nate Pierre-Louis was held to four points on 1-for-6 shooting but had 12 rebounds and three assists. Damion Moore added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Tulsa finishes out the regular season against Wichita State on the road on Sunday. Temple finishes out the regular season against Cincinnati on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.