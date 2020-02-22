The Golden Hurricanes retired the No. 32 jersey of legend Bobby “Bingo” Smith in the first half and honored the 2000 Elite Eight team. Smith, who played from 1965-69 before an 11-year NBA career mostly with Cleveland, averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 77 games. He was Missouri Valley Conference MVP and a second-team Associated Press All-American after averaging 24.5 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior. The Cavaliers retired Smith’s No. 7 in 1979.
Tyson Jolly had 18 points for the Mustangs (18-8, 8-6). Isiaha Mike added 13 points. Kendric Davis had 10 points.
The Golden Hurricanes had a 10-point lead midway through the second half when they scored nine straight points and turned that into a 15-2 run.
Tulsa matches up against Tulane at home on Tuesday. SMU plays Memphis at home on Tuesday.
