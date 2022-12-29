Ihenacho's 15 lead James Madison past Georgia State 63-47

ATLANTA — Tyree Ihenacho’s 15 points helped James Madison defeat Georgia State 63-47 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.
Dwon Odom led the Panthers (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Evan Johnson added nine points for Georgia State. Brenden Tucker also had seven points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. James Madison visits Marshall while Georgia State hosts South Alabama.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.