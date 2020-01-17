CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Gill Byrd said Friday he is leaving the program because of an unspecified illness in his family.

“Gill Byrd is like a brother to me,” Smith said. “As good a coach as he is on the field, Gill is even a better person. I hope for nothing but the best for Gill and his family. We will miss him greatly around our program.”