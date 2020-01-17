Smith said Keynodo Hudson will coach all defensive backs next season after coaching the cornerbacks in 2019
Alfred Davis (defensive tackles coach) and Jimmy Lindsey (defensive ends) will join the program. Davis spent the past two seasons at Hutchinson Community College while Lindsey spent the last three seasons at Western Kentucky.
Illinois is coming off a 6-7 season that included three straight losses, but Smith and others are optimistic after reaching a bowl game and putting together a four-game winning streak highlighted by an upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin.
The Illini open the season Sept. 4 against Illinois State.
