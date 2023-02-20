Illinois deals Minnesota 10th straight defeat 78-69

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Matthew Mayer scored 22 points and Illinois handed Minnesota its 10th straight loss with a 78-69 victory on Monday night.
Jamison Battle scored a season-high 31 for the Golden Gophers (7-18, 1-14). Battle hit 11 of 20 shots with four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and three assists. Dawson Garcia added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.
Hawkins hit two-3-pointers and scored 11 to help Illinois lead 35-29 at halftime. Garcia scored 12 on 6-of-10 shooting to keep Minnesota close. Mayer’s layup gave Illinois a 4-2 lead 91 seconds in and the Fighting Illini upped their advantage to 26-14 with 5:50 left.
Battle answered with a 3-pointer and Garcia sank a jumper to cap a 15-6 run as the Golden Gophers pulled within three before Hawkins buried a 3-pointer for the halftime margin.
Epps hit two 3-pointers and scored the first eight points of the second half to push the Illinois lead to 43-29 with 17:29 remaining. Jaden Henley ended Epps’ run with a dunk, but Minnesota would get no closer than eight from there.
UP NEXT
Illinois: The Fighting Illini host No. 21 Northwestern on Thursday.
Minnesota: The Golden Gophers travel to play Maryland on Wednesday.
