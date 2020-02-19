The only loss in the big batch had been Penn State’s slip-up in early January against Wisconsin, a game that reached the 15:30 point of the first half at 0-0, at which point it clearly should have been discontinued. Wisconsin won 58-49, obviously a fluke. What a big deal the Big Ten East Division would be, if only it existed.

So count Illinois’ 62-56 win over Penn State Tuesday night as an achievement, worthy of comments such as, “Give Illinois credit” (Penn State Coach Patrick Chambers) and, “That’s a really, really good basketball team we beat tonight” (Illinois Coach Brad Underwood). And by all means, watch whenever possible Illinois’ 6-foot-5 sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, the dazzling Chicagoan who slipped into the Eastern Triangle and somehow exited with 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

“You see why we miss Ayo,” Underwood said, referring to the fact they did miss him at Rutgers last Saturday after his injury against Michigan State last week appeared serious before happily it wasn’t.

Immediately the loss that sent Penn State to 20-6 — and Illinois to 17-9 — went into that place February losses sometimes go: a discussion over whether it might prove valuable long-term, on the premise that eight straight Penn State wins might have injected a distracting potion of complacency and ego.

“No, I was really enjoying winning,” deadpanned Chambers, who stands 147-146 in nine seasons here, at a program that this century has appeared in the NCAA tournament only in 2001 and 2011. “I’ve been here a long time, so I was really enjoying it.”

All the winning here on the northwest edge of the Eastern Triangle had sent Penn State to that No. 9 in the Associated Press rankings, tying the program’s high established in March 1954 and matched another once-upon-a-time in February 1996, the latter just before an unwise visit to the state of Indiana for two Big Ten losses by a combined 35 points and a docking from the voters.

Basketball rankings generally coax fixation only from that certain type of fan who hunts desperately for slights in an everlasting craving for misery, but it might have been curious to see Penn State nudge up further. Instead, this third turn at No. 9 in the past 67 seasons soured before 9,506 in 15,261-capacity Bryce Jordan Center, a setting more tepid than, for one, Rutgers, even as fans kept winning TVs, which are easier to deliver in arenas this century now that TVs have flattened.

Penn State sophomore Myles Dread said, “This is definitely a reality check. We’ve been on Cloud Nine, eight straight games.” And: “As good as it feels to win, it feels much worse to lose.” And: “We weren’t necessarily executing to the level that we have during the streak.”

Through this heady season, Penn State has exhibited a deep depth. It has the 6-foot-8 senior Lamar Stevens at 17.5 points per game, the 6-foot-3 sophomore Myreon Jones at 14.1, and worthy players bunched from there at 9.9, 8.8, 8.1, 6.6, 5.0, 3.9 and 3.8. That fabric, intricately knit, has had Jones pulled from it the last four games as he battles an illness. Like many a coach in many a town, Chambers doesn’t want to play the down-a-man card but hints at it when asked, saying, “You can see it’s wearing on us a little bit,” and, “Look, his nickname’s ‘Buckets.’”

Suddenly there came a night when buckets weren’t coming even in the dreaded Eastern Triangle, and Penn State made just 4 of 19 three-point attempts (21 percent) — “a little shocking to me,” Chambers said, after the 72-for-177 (40.7 percent) during that eight-game win streak. The lack of buckets surely contributed to the clogged space around Stevens and his slog through 3-for-11, even if he’s just too good to refrain from accumulating 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Even with all of that, and even after Illinois kept rebuffing Penn State with plays such as Dosunmo’s one assist (a doozy of a driving little lob to big man Kofi Cockburn for an easy put-in) or Da’Monte Williams’ gorgeous back-door pass (to Dosunmo for a layup), the game did come down to an entrancing possession: Illinois leading 58-56 with the ball and the clock ticking past one minute.

Could the Eastern Triangle still gobble up the Illini like almost everyone else? Dosunmo dribbled and dribbled outside on the left of the top against Seth Lundy, going nowhere, the shot clock reaching its urgent stage, so that Trent Frazier had to make a heave, which happened to graze off the side of the rim just enough that Illinois’ Andres Feliz could corral it and sustain possession with 29.5 seconds left. Dosunmo wound up scoring with 16 seconds left on a soft, pretty little throw. The first nine offensive rebounds for Illinois on the night hadn’t been too bad, but the “10th one was massive,” Chambers said. “Massive.”

It came against a Penn State team Underwood saw with “an opportunity to go very, very deep in postseason play.”