Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points — fifth in the conference — and shot 48.4 percent. The Illini went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in Big Ten play in coach Brad Underwood’s third season and were in line for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
