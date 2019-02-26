Illinois (10-17, 6-10) vs. No. 14 Purdue (20-7, 13-3)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Purdue presents a tough challenge for Illinois. Illinois has won two of its eight games against ranked teams this season. Purdue has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Indiana and Nebraska last week.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Carsen Edwards has averaged 23.4 points to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Ryan Cline has paired with Edwards and is putting up 12.2 points per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Ayo Dosunmu, who is averaging 14.3 points and four rebounds.

ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 34.5 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 15-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Boilermakers are 5-7 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 61.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big Ten teams.

