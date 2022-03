The Mocs are 14-4 against SoCon teams. Chattanooga has a 23-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Frazier is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Story continues below advertisement

David Jean-Baptiste is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 14.7 points. Malachi Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___