LAST TIME: Illinois put up 95 points and won by 31 over NC A&T when these two teams faced each other a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Illinois limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.5 points per game last year. The Fighting Illini offense scored 80 points per contest en route to a 7-3 record against non-Big Ten competition. NC A&T went 3-11 against non-conference teams last season.
