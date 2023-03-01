Illinois hosts Bufkin and Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the Illinois Fighting Illini after Kobe Bufkin scored 28 points in Michigan’s 87-79 overtime victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Fighting Illini are 14-2 on their home court. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins leads the Fighting Illini with 6.4 boards.

The Wolverines are 11-7 in conference games. Michigan scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Fighting Illini and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Advertisement

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolverines. Bufkin is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article