Illinois plays Bethune-Cookman following Shannon's 22-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -30.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois’ 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 14.1 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Marcus Garrett is averaging 14 points for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

