Illinois: The Illini stunned the Big Ten with a four-game winning streak in the middle of the season. But they’ll stumble to Santa Clara after Northwestern beat them 29-10 in the regular-season finale, the Wldcats’ only league win of the year.
LAST TIME
Cal 35, Illinois 20 (Sept. 17, 2005)
BOWL HISTORY
Cal: Twenty-fourth bowl appearance in school history. The Bears are 11-11-1.
Illinois: First appearance in the Redbox Bowl. The Illini are 8-10 in bowl games.
